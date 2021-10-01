DVD Talk Forum

Whats the last movie series marathon you watched?

Whats the last movie series marathon you watched?

   
Whats the last movie series marathon you watched?
For some reason, Ive been getting a hankering to watch series of movies. First it was the original Star Wars trilogy, then the rebooted Star Trek trilogy, then the Jason Bourne quadrilogy (not The Bourne Legacy), now Im in the midst of the 6 Mission: Impossible movies. Next is the Riddick quadrilogy (includes animated Dark Fury). Then gonna try to delve into The Lord of the Rings extended trilogy. Not sure why the sudden urge, but it has been fun.

Any movie series your into or just completed lately?
Re: Whats the last movie series marathon you watched?
The Dekalog is what keeps coming to mind. It was also among the last DVDs I ever rented from Netflix.
Re: Whats the last movie series marathon you watched?
Once a year I watch the Indiana Jones movies and the Swedish "Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" trilogy.
