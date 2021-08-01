DVD Talk Forum

Penguin Bloom (2021) S: Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln - Netflix

Penguin Bloom (2021) S: Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln - Netflix

   
Penguin Bloom (2021) S: Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln - Netflix



Based on the incredible true story, Penguin Bloom follows Sam Bloom (Academy Award® nominated Naomi Watts), a young mother whose world is turned upside down after a near-fatal accident leaves her unable to walk. As she learns to adapt to her new life, she finds hope in an unlikely hero, a small bird named Penguin. On Netflix January 27, 2021.
