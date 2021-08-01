DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Malcolm & Marie (2021, W/D: Sam Levinson) S: Zendaya, John David Washington - Netflix

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Malcolm & Marie (2021, W/D: Sam Levinson) S: Zendaya, John David Washington - Netflix

   
Old 01-08-21, 01:23 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,871
Likes: 0
Received 692 Likes on 471 Posts
Malcolm & Marie (2021, W/D: Sam Levinson) S: Zendaya, John David Washington - Netflix



When filmmaker Malcolm (John David Washington) and his girlfriend Marie (Zendaya), return home from a movie premiere and await his film’s critical response, the evening takes a turn as revelations about their relationship surface, testing the couple’s love.

Directed & written by Sam Levinson.
From the creator of Euphoria.

This was shot in the summer during quarantine. Netflix paid $30mil to acquire.
https://deadline.com/2020/09/netflix...et-1234575943/
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Locked Down (2021, W: Knight, D: Liman) S: Hathaway, Ejiofor

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.