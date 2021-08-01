Malcolm & Marie (2021, W/D: Sam Levinson) S: Zendaya, John David Washington - Netflix

Quote: When filmmaker Malcolm (John David Washington) and his girlfriend Marie (Zendaya), return home from a movie premiere and await his film’s critical response, the evening takes a turn as revelations about their relationship surface, testing the couple’s love.



Directed & written by Sam Levinson.

From the creator of Euphoria.This was shot in the summer during quarantine. Netflix paid $30mil to acquire.