Re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 1-03-21

I know she hasn't worked much in recent years, but back in her prime years, she was pretty smoking hot.



I watched her in re-runs of her one and only season of Angels and of course I was a teen when she was in A View to a Kill. In the 1990s, I know she did some softcore porn straight to video movies, but I don't fault her for that. She needed the work.



Well, RIP.