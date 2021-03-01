RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 1-03-21
RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 1-03-21
Sad news. Need to fire up the Beastmaster from Vinegar Syndrome.
Re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 1-03-21
Sad news. Need to fire up the Beastmaster from Vinegar Syndrome.
Very sad for such an icon of the very early eighties.
Re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 1-03-21
I know she hasn't worked much in recent years, but back in her prime years, she was pretty smoking hot.
I watched her in re-runs of her one and only season of Angels and of course I was a teen when she was in A View to a Kill. In the 1990s, I know she did some softcore porn straight to video movies, but I don't fault her for that. She needed the work.
Well, RIP.
Re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 1-03-21
Ill still stick up for View To A Kill as one of my fave Bonds (first I ever saw!) and Sheena and Beastmaster are B movie classics. 65 is not that old, just sad to see. RIP.
Re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 1-03-21
Yeah, I was about to fire up Beastmaster on 4K disc but now may just wait and watch something else instead.
Re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 1-03-21
Oh I remember Sheena as well. I saw it on VHS when it came out in the 80s. I recall it was a PG rated movie, but there was 1 topless scene with her and my Mom almost had a heart attack when she saw that scene. as I was watching it.
Re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 1-03-21
One of my favorite guilty pleasures with her was Night Eyes. It also starred Andrew Stevens. He played a private security guard who always got stuck protecting a very sexy woman and of course they always hooked up. They made 4 of these movies and of course I saw them all. She was pretty hot in the 1st movie.
