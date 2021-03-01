DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 1-03-21

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 1-03-21

   
Old 01-03-21, 10:13 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Livonia, MI
Posts: 1,371
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 1-03-21
Sad news. Need to fire up the Beastmaster from Vinegar Syndrome.

https://www.tmz.com/2021/01/03/tanya...how-bond-girl/
badlieut is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-03-21, 10:25 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Northern California
Posts: 1,246
Likes: 0
Received 8 Likes on 4 Posts
Re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 1-03-21
Originally Posted by badlieut View Post
Sad news. Need to fire up the Beastmaster from Vinegar Syndrome.

https://www.tmz.com/2021/01/03/tanya...how-bond-girl/
Hers was the first "girlie" poster I ever bought (I know, not exactly an eloquent tribute on my behalf).

Very sad for such an icon of the very early eighties.
DieselsDen is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-03-21, 10:27 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,430
Received 556 Likes on 408 Posts
Re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 1-03-21
I know she hasn't worked much in recent years, but back in her prime years, she was pretty smoking hot.

I watched her in re-runs of her one and only season of Angels and of course I was a teen when she was in A View to a Kill. In the 1990s, I know she did some softcore porn straight to video movies, but I don't fault her for that. She needed the work.

Well, RIP.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-03-21, 10:28 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 16,269
Received 332 Likes on 238 Posts
Re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 1-03-21
Sad news. I liked a few of her trashy 80s movies and loved her on That 70s Show.
GoldenJCJ is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-03-21, 10:31 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
The Antipodean's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2000
Location: Auckland, New Zealand
Posts: 6,224
Received 19 Likes on 15 Posts
Re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 1-03-21
Ill still stick up for View To A Kill as one of my fave Bonds (first I ever saw!) and Sheena and Beastmaster are B movie classics. 65 is not that old, just sad to see. RIP.
The Antipodean is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
tommyp007 (01-03-21)
Old 01-03-21, 10:32 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 32,634
Received 188 Likes on 163 Posts
Re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 1-03-21
Yeah, I was about to fire up Beastmaster on 4K disc but now may just wait and watch something else instead.
Why So Blu? is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-03-21, 10:33 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,430
Received 556 Likes on 408 Posts
Re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 1-03-21
Oh I remember Sheena as well. I saw it on VHS when it came out in the 80s. I recall it was a PG rated movie, but there was 1 topless scene with her and my Mom almost had a heart attack when she saw that scene. as I was watching it.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-03-21, 10:46 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Perkinsun Dzees's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: CA
Posts: 3,244
Received 41 Likes on 37 Posts
Re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 1-03-21
My favorite film of hers is probably the low budget horror gem Tourist Trap.

RIP



Perkinsun Dzees is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-03-21, 10:49 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,430
Received 556 Likes on 408 Posts
Re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 1-03-21



One of my favorite guilty pleasures with her was Night Eyes. It also starred Andrew Stevens. He played a private security guard who always got stuck protecting a very sexy woman and of course they always hooked up. They made 4 of these movies and of course I saw them all. She was pretty hot in the 1st movie.
Last edited by DJariya; 01-03-21 at 10:55 PM.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-03-21, 10:52 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Bluelitespecial's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 8,830
Received 80 Likes on 64 Posts
Re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 1-03-21
Donna's Mom in That 70s Show as well.
Bluelitespecial is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Why So Blu? (01-03-21)
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
The Midnight Sky (2020, D: Clooney) S: Clooney, Jones, Chandler, Oyelowo, Bichir -- Netflix

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.