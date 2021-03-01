RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
Sad news. Need to fire up the Beastmaster from Vinegar Syndrome.
https://www.tmz.com/2021/01/03/tanya...how-bond-girl/
https://www.tmz.com/2021/01/03/tanya...how-bond-girl/
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
Sad news. Need to fire up the Beastmaster from Vinegar Syndrome.
Very sad for such an icon of the very early eighties.
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
I know she hasn't worked much in recent years, but back in her prime years, she was pretty smoking hot.
I watched her in re-runs of her one and only season of Angels and of course I was a teen when she was in A View to a Kill. In the 1990s, I know she did some softcore porn straight to video movies, but I don't fault her for that. She needed the work.
Well, RIP.
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
Ill still stick up for View To A Kill as one of my fave Bonds (first I ever saw!) and Sheena and Beastmaster are B movie classics. 65 is not that old, just sad to see. RIP.
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
Yeah, I was about to fire up Beastmaster on 4K disc but now may just wait and watch something else instead.
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
Oh I remember Sheena as well. I saw it on VHS when it came out in the 80s. I recall it was a PG rated movie, but there was 1 topless scene with her and my Mom almost had a heart attack when she saw that scene. as I was watching it.
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
One of my favorite guilty pleasures with her was Night Eyes. It also starred Andrew Stevens. He played a private security guard who always got stuck protecting a very sexy woman and of course they always hooked up. They made 4 of these movies and of course I saw them all. She was pretty hot in the 1st movie.
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
Donna's Mom on That 70s Show as well.
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
Wow. Midge is gone.
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
What in the actual fuck
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
She’s not dead. It’s been confirmed by her rep and boyfriend
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
This is reminding me of when Tom Petty died, and I was working in a newsroom, and he died and wasn't dead and died several times over the course of a day or so.
Re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
It reminds me of the Simpsons.....
Re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
So she DID collapse on 12/24 and has been on a ventilator??
I would not be surprised to get an update later today or tomorrow stating that she is gone.
Who knows? This is weird!
Re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
Re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
Hopefully with a better ending...