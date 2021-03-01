DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]

   
Old 01-03-21, 10:13 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Livonia, MI
Posts: 1,371
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
Sad news. Need to fire up the Beastmaster from Vinegar Syndrome.

https://www.tmz.com/2021/01/03/tanya...how-bond-girl/
badlieut is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-03-21, 10:25 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Northern California
Posts: 1,247
Likes: 0
Received 8 Likes on 4 Posts
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
Originally Posted by badlieut View Post
Sad news. Need to fire up the Beastmaster from Vinegar Syndrome.

https://www.tmz.com/2021/01/03/tanya...how-bond-girl/
Hers was the first "girlie" poster I ever bought (I know, not exactly an eloquent tribute on my behalf).

Very sad for such an icon of the very early eighties.
DieselsDen is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-03-21, 10:27 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,439
Received 556 Likes on 408 Posts
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
I know she hasn't worked much in recent years, but back in her prime years, she was pretty smoking hot.

I watched her in re-runs of her one and only season of Angels and of course I was a teen when she was in A View to a Kill. In the 1990s, I know she did some softcore porn straight to video movies, but I don't fault her for that. She needed the work.

Well, RIP.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-03-21, 10:28 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 16,275
Received 332 Likes on 238 Posts
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
Sad news. I liked a few of her trashy 80s movies and loved her on That 70s Show.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-03-21, 10:31 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
The Antipodean's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2000
Location: Auckland, New Zealand
Posts: 6,226
Received 19 Likes on 15 Posts
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
Ill still stick up for View To A Kill as one of my fave Bonds (first I ever saw!) and Sheena and Beastmaster are B movie classics. 65 is not that old, just sad to see. RIP.
The Antipodean is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
tommyp007 (01-03-21)
Old 01-03-21, 10:32 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 32,635
Received 188 Likes on 163 Posts
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
Yeah, I was about to fire up Beastmaster on 4K disc but now may just wait and watch something else instead.
Why So Blu? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-03-21, 10:33 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,439
Received 556 Likes on 408 Posts
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
Oh I remember Sheena as well. I saw it on VHS when it came out in the 80s. I recall it was a PG rated movie, but there was 1 topless scene with her and my Mom almost had a heart attack when she saw that scene. as I was watching it.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-03-21, 10:46 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Perkinsun Dzees's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: CA
Posts: 3,245
Received 41 Likes on 37 Posts
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
My favorite film of hers is probably the low budget horror gem Tourist Trap.

RIP



Perkinsun Dzees is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-03-21, 10:49 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,439
Received 556 Likes on 408 Posts
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]



One of my favorite guilty pleasures with her was Night Eyes. It also starred Andrew Stevens. He played a private security guard who always got stuck protecting a very sexy woman and of course they always hooked up. They made 4 of these movies and of course I saw them all. She was pretty hot in the 1st movie.
Last edited by DJariya; 01-03-21 at 10:55 PM.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-03-21, 10:52 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Bluelitespecial's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 8,831
Received 80 Likes on 64 Posts
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
Donna's Mom on That 70s Show as well.
Last edited by Bluelitespecial; 01-04-21 at 09:19 AM.
Bluelitespecial is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Why So Blu? (01-03-21)
Old 01-03-21, 11:25 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 32,635
Received 188 Likes on 163 Posts
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
Originally Posted by Bluelitespecial View Post
Donna's Mom in That 70s Show as well.
Man, the irony being that she always seemed older in that show, and she was only in her 40's leaning into her 50's by the time the show ended!
Why So Blu? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-03-21, 11:52 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Legend
 
B5Erik's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 10,499
Received 68 Likes on 57 Posts
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
Wow. Midge is gone.

She was one of the worst Bond girls, but she really found her calling in comedy on That 70's Show. She was really funny.
B5Erik is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-04-21, 01:08 AM
  #13  
DVD Talk Legend
 
dsa_shea's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Posts: 20,535
Received 69 Likes on 52 Posts
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
I ordered a copy of Beastmaster on blu ray tonight in her honor.
dsa_shea is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-04-21, 10:26 AM
  #14  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Posts: 3,588
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
RIP. I only know her from that 70s show, and loved her in it.
wearetheborg is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-04-21, 11:37 AM
  #15  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 41,677
Received 182 Likes on 159 Posts
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
two very iconic images of the once great beauty. rip.



OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
PhantomStranger (01-04-21)
Old 01-04-21, 11:44 AM
  #16  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,161
Received 104 Likes on 79 Posts
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
That Tourist Trap era was my idea of a dream girl.
Toddarino is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-04-21, 05:08 PM
  #17  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Chicago, IL
Posts: 5,298
Received 53 Likes on 37 Posts
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
So, not dead?

https://www.tmz.com/2021/01/04/tanya...how-bond-girl/
windom is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-04-21, 05:19 PM
  #18  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
The Antipodean's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2000
Location: Auckland, New Zealand
Posts: 6,226
Received 19 Likes on 15 Posts
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
What in the actual fuck
https://www.tmz.com/2021/01/04/tanya...how-bond-girl/
The Antipodean is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-04-21, 05:26 PM
  #19  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,439
Received 556 Likes on 408 Posts
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
She’s not dead. It’s been confirmed by her rep and boyfriend
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-04-21, 05:35 PM
  #20  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
mwbmis's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2006
Location: Land of Lincoln
Posts: 6,184
Received 42 Likes on 36 Posts
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
Unfortunately, Kodo is still dead.
mwbmis is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-04-21, 05:43 PM
  #21  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
The Antipodean's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2000
Location: Auckland, New Zealand
Posts: 6,226
Received 19 Likes on 15 Posts
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
This is reminding me of when Tom Petty died, and I was working in a newsroom, and he died and wasn't dead and died several times over the course of a day or so.
The Antipodean is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-04-21, 05:53 PM
  #22  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
tommyp007's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: Kingsport, TN
Posts: 5,916
Received 8 Likes on 7 Posts
Re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
It reminds me of the Simpsons.....

Mr. Burns was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was then transferred to a better hospital where doctors upgraded his condition to "Alive."
tommyp007 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-04-21, 05:55 PM
  #23  
DVD Talk Legend
 
B5Erik's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 10,499
Received 68 Likes on 57 Posts
Re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
Originally Posted by The Antipodean View Post
This is reminding me of when Tom Petty died, and I was working in a newsroom, and he died and wasn't dead and died several times over the course of a day or so.
My thoughts exactly.

So she DID collapse on 12/24 and has been on a ventilator??

I would not be surprised to get an update later today or tomorrow stating that she is gone.

Who knows? This is weird!
B5Erik is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-04-21, 06:01 PM
  #24  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,439
Received 556 Likes on 408 Posts
Re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
https://variety.com/2021/film/news/t...ad-1234878434/

She's still alive, but not out of the woods yet. This article says it's "dire" condition.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-04-21, 06:02 PM
  #25  
DVD Talk Legend
 
B5Erik's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 10,499
Received 68 Likes on 57 Posts
Re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Sheena Lives!]
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
https://variety.com/2021/film/news/t...ad-1234878434/

She's still alive, but not out of the woods yet. This article says it's "dire" condition.
So it's Tom Petty Part II.

Hopefully with a better ending...
B5Erik is offline  
Reply Like

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.