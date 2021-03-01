DVD Talk Forum

RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]

RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]

   
RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]
Sad news. Need to fire up the Beastmaster from Vinegar Syndrome.

https://www.tmz.com/2021/01/03/tanya...how-bond-girl/
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]
Originally Posted by badlieut
Sad news. Need to fire up the Beastmaster from Vinegar Syndrome.

https://www.tmz.com/2021/01/03/tanya...how-bond-girl/
Hers was the first "girlie" poster I ever bought (I know, not exactly an eloquent tribute on my behalf).

Very sad for such an icon of the very early eighties.
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]
I know she hasn't worked much in recent years, but back in her prime years, she was pretty smoking hot.

I watched her in re-runs of her one and only season of Angels and of course I was a teen when she was in A View to a Kill. In the 1990s, I know she did some softcore porn straight to video movies, but I don't fault her for that. She needed the work.

Well, RIP.
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]
Sad news. I liked a few of her trashy 80s movies and loved her on That 70s Show.
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]
Ill still stick up for View To A Kill as one of my fave Bonds (first I ever saw!) and Sheena and Beastmaster are B movie classics. 65 is not that old, just sad to see. RIP.
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]
Yeah, I was about to fire up Beastmaster on 4K disc but now may just wait and watch something else instead.
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]
Oh I remember Sheena as well. I saw it on VHS when it came out in the 80s. I recall it was a PG rated movie, but there was 1 topless scene with her and my Mom almost had a heart attack when she saw that scene. as I was watching it.
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]
My favorite film of hers is probably the low budget horror gem Tourist Trap.

RIP



re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]



One of my favorite guilty pleasures with her was Night Eyes. It also starred Andrew Stevens. He played a private security guard who always got stuck protecting a very sexy woman and of course they always hooked up. They made 4 of these movies and of course I saw them all. She was pretty hot in the 1st movie.
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]
Donna's Mom on That 70s Show as well.
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]
Originally Posted by Bluelitespecial
Donna's Mom in That 70s Show as well.
Man, the irony being that she always seemed older in that show, and she was only in her 40's leaning into her 50's by the time the show ended!
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]
Wow. Midge is gone.

She was one of the worst Bond girls, but she really found her calling in comedy on That 70's Show. She was really funny.
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]
I ordered a copy of Beastmaster on blu ray tonight in her honor.
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]
RIP. I only know her from that 70s show, and loved her in it.
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]
two very iconic images of the once great beauty. rip.



re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]
That Tourist Trap era was my idea of a dream girl.
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]
So, not dead?

https://www.tmz.com/2021/01/04/tanya...how-bond-girl/
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]
What in the actual fuck
https://www.tmz.com/2021/01/04/tanya...how-bond-girl/
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]
She’s not dead. It’s been confirmed by her rep and boyfriend
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]
Unfortunately, Kodo is still dead.
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]
This is reminding me of when Tom Petty died, and I was working in a newsroom, and he died and wasn't dead and died several times over the course of a day or so.
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]
It reminds me of the Simpsons.....

Mr. Burns was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was then transferred to a better hospital where doctors upgraded his condition to "Alive."
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]
Originally Posted by The Antipodean
This is reminding me of when Tom Petty died, and I was working in a newsroom, and he died and wasn't dead and died several times over the course of a day or so.
My thoughts exactly.

So she DID collapse on 12/24 and has been on a ventilator??

I would not be surprised to get an update later today or tomorrow stating that she is gone.

Who knows? This is weird!
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]
https://variety.com/2021/film/news/t...ad-1234878434/

She's still alive, but not out of the woods yet. This article says it's "dire" condition.
re: RIP Tanya Roberts Dead at age 65 [UPDATE: Dead for the second time]
Originally Posted by DJariya
https://variety.com/2021/film/news/t...ad-1234878434/

She's still alive, but not out of the woods yet. This article says it's "dire" condition.
So it's Tom Petty Part II.

Hopefully with a better ending...
