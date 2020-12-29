Your Favorite Movies of 2020
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Your Favorite Movies of 2020
Mine are (in this order):
1) "Let Him Go"
2) "The Gentlemen"
3) "The Invisible Man"
4) "Soul"
5) "Mank"
6) "Palm Springs"
7) "The Go-Go's" (documentary)
8) "Hunter Hunter"
9) "Blackbird"
10) "The Wretched"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7" and "Let Them All Talk" just missed my top 10. I still need to see "Nomadland", "Another Round" and "Promising Young Woman". Not a new film, but I also really enjoyed "The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone".
1) "Let Him Go"
2) "The Gentlemen"
3) "The Invisible Man"
4) "Soul"
5) "Mank"
6) "Palm Springs"
7) "The Go-Go's" (documentary)
8) "Hunter Hunter"
9) "Blackbird"
10) "The Wretched"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7" and "Let Them All Talk" just missed my top 10. I still need to see "Nomadland", "Another Round" and "Promising Young Woman". Not a new film, but I also really enjoyed "The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone".
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off