Your Favorite Movies of 2020

   
12-29-20, 09:47 PM
Your Favorite Movies of 2020
Mine are (in this order):

1) "Let Him Go"
2) "The Gentlemen"
3) "The Invisible Man"
4) "Soul"
5) "Mank"
6) "Palm Springs"
7) "The Go-Go's" (documentary)
8) "Hunter Hunter"
9) "Blackbird"
10) "The Wretched"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" and "Let Them All Talk" just missed my top 10. I still need to see "Nomadland", "Another Round" and "Promising Young Woman". Not a new film, but I also really enjoyed "The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone".
