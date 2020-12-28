Pretend Its A City (2021, D: Scorsese) - Fran Lebowitz documentary - Netflix
Pretend Its A City (2021, D: Scorsese) - Fran Lebowitz documentary - Netflix
Wander the New York City streets and fascinating mind of wry writer, humorist and raconteur Fran Lebowitz as she sits down with Martin Scorsese.
Directed by Academy Award Winner Martin Scorsese, Fran Lebowitz has Opinions on Everything. Apologies for No One. Watch Pretend It's A City only on Netflix, January 8.
