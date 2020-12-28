DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Pretend Its A City (2021, D: Scorsese) - Fran Lebowitz documentary - Netflix

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Pretend Its A City (2021, D: Scorsese) - Fran Lebowitz documentary - Netflix

   
Old 12-28-20, 12:44 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,756
Likes: 0
Received 656 Likes on 447 Posts
Pretend Its A City (2021, D: Scorsese) - Fran Lebowitz documentary - Netflix

Wander the New York City streets and fascinating mind of wry writer, humorist and raconteur Fran Lebowitz as she sits down with Martin Scorsese.

Directed by Academy Award Winner Martin Scorsese, Fran Lebowitz has Opinions on Everything. Apologies for No One. Watch Pretend It's A City only on Netflix, January 8.
I remember liking Public Speaking. I haven’t seen that since it aired 10 years ago.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
The Midnight Sky (2020, D: Clooney) S: Clooney, Jones, Chandler, Oyelowo, Bichir -- Netflix

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.