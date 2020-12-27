DVD Talk Forum

Wonder Woman 3 (D: Jenkins) S: Gal Gadot

   
Old 12-27-20, 03:18 PM
Wonder Woman 3 (D: Jenkins) S: Gal Gadot
Diana Prince is officially heading back to the big screen for a third Wonder Woman movie. Warner Bros. has fast-tracked development on another installment in the DC Comics franchise, with Gal Gadot returning to star as the title heroine and Patty Jenkins back to write and direct the concluding entry in the superhero trilogy.

The announcement comes on the heels of the release of Wonder Woman 1984, the studios superhero sequel that debuted on the companys streaming service and in select movie theaters on Christmas Day.

Warner Bros. said the third Wonder Woman movie will have a traditional theatrical release.
https://variety.com/2020/film/news/w...ns-1234875194/
Old 12-27-20, 03:27 PM
Re: Wonder Woman 3 (D: Jenkins) S: Gal Gadot
Wasn’t Cleopatra being fast tracked too? Plus Rogue Squadron. I wonder what her actual timetable is.
Old 12-27-20, 03:31 PM
Re: Wonder Woman 3 (D: Jenkins) S: Gal Gadot
Rogue Squadron is suppose to come out in 2023. You figure she's going to need most if not all of 2022 to work on that. So where does she find time to write and make this? Does she start work on the script now and hopefully do into production next year? That way they can get a possible 2022 release.
Old 12-27-20, 03:31 PM
Re: Wonder Woman 3 (D: Jenkins) S: Gal Gadot
i wish this movie to be much, much better than Wonder Woman 1984.
Old 12-27-20, 03:33 PM
Re: Wonder Woman 3 (D: Jenkins) S: Gal Gadot
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
Rogue Squadron is suppose to come out in 2023. You figure she's going to need most if not all of 2022 to work on that. So where does she find time to write and make this? Does she start work on the script now and hopefully do into production next year? That way they can get a possible 2022 release.
I remember her saying something about them already coming up with the story for the third.

Filming on Rogue Squadron probably wont be until mid-2022. I think she said someone else is writing that.

Im more curious as to where Cleopatra falls into all of this.

I doubt this will be out until 2024. They already have 3 DC films slated for 2022.
Old 12-27-20, 03:34 PM
Re: Wonder Woman 3 (D: Jenkins) S: Gal Gadot
I wonder what this plot will center around, magic beans?
Old 12-27-20, 03:40 PM
Re: Wonder Woman 3 (D: Jenkins) S: Gal Gadot
It's a shame that Alan Heinberg, who wrote the 1st movie, hasn't gotten more recognition for it's success. I looked at his IMDB and he's working on the Sandman Netflix series, so it's doubtful he would have any involvement with this one.
Old 12-27-20, 03:40 PM
Re: Wonder Woman 3 (D: Jenkins) S: Gal Gadot
I assume the villain for #3 would have to be the sorceress Circe.
