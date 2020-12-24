Sylvie's Love (2020, D: Ashe) S: Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha
Sylvie's Love (2020, D: Ashe) S: Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha
In SYLVIE'S LOVE, the jazz is smooth and the air sultry in the hot New York summer of 1957. Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha), a saxophonist, spends late nights playing behind a less-talented but well-known bandleader, as member of a jazz quartet. Sylvie (Tessa Thompson), who dreams of a career in television, spends her summer days helping around her fathers record store, as she waits for her fiancé to return from war. When Robert takes a part-time job at the record store, the two begin a friendship that sparks a deep passion in each of them unlike anything they have felt before. As the summer winds down, life takes them in different directions, bringing their relationship to an end. Years pass, Sylvies career as a TV producer blossoms, while Robert has to come to terms with what the age of Motown is doing to the popularity of Jazz. In a chance meeting, Sylvie and Robert cross paths again, only to find that while their lives have changed, their feelings for each other remain the same. Writer/director Eugene Ashe combines romance and music into a sweeping story that brings together changing times, a changing culture, and the true price of love.
SYLVIE'S LOVE arrives only on Prime Video December 25.
92% currently on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/sylvies_love
