Pieces of a Woman (2020, D: Mundruczó) S: Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Ellen Burstyn - Netflix

Quote:

From award-winning director Kornél Mundruczó (WHITE GOD) and executive producer Martin Scorsese, PIECES OF A WOMAN is a deeply personal, searing, and ultimately transcendent story of a woman (Vanessa Kirby - Best Actress Winner, Venice Film Festival 2020) learning to live alongside her loss.



In Select Theaters December 30, 2020.

And on Netflix globally January 7, 2021.



VENICE FILM FESTIVAL 2020

Winner - Best Film - Arca CinemaGiovani Award

Winner - Best Actress - Vanessa Kirby

Nominee - Best Film - Golden Lion



TORONTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL 2020

Nominee - Best Canadian Feature Film