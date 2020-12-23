Pieces of a Woman (2020, D: Mundruczó) S: Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Ellen Burstyn - Netflix
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,707
Likes: 0
Received 644 Likes on 441 Posts
Pieces of a Woman (2020, D: Mundruczó) S: Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Ellen Burstyn - Netflix
From award-winning director Kornél Mundruczó (WHITE GOD) and executive producer Martin Scorsese, PIECES OF A WOMAN is a deeply personal, searing, and ultimately transcendent story of a woman (Vanessa Kirby - Best Actress Winner, Venice Film Festival 2020) learning to live alongside her loss.
In Select Theaters December 30, 2020.
And on Netflix globally January 7, 2021.
VENICE FILM FESTIVAL 2020
Winner - Best Film - Arca CinemaGiovani Award
Winner - Best Actress - Vanessa Kirby
Nominee - Best Film - Golden Lion
TORONTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL 2020
Nominee - Best Canadian Feature Film
In Select Theaters December 30, 2020.
And on Netflix globally January 7, 2021.
VENICE FILM FESTIVAL 2020
Winner - Best Film - Arca CinemaGiovani Award
Winner - Best Actress - Vanessa Kirby
Nominee - Best Film - Golden Lion
TORONTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL 2020
Nominee - Best Canadian Feature Film
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/pieces_of_a_woman
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off