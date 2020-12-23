Pieces of a Woman (2020, D: Mundruczó) S: Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Ellen Burstyn - Netflix

DVD Talk Forum

From award-winning director Kornél Mundruczó (WHITE GOD) and executive producer Martin Scorsese, PIECES OF A WOMAN is a deeply personal, searing, and ultimately transcendent story of a woman (Vanessa Kirby - Best Actress Winner, Venice Film Festival 2020) learning to live alongside her loss.

In Select Theaters December 30, 2020.
And on Netflix globally January 7, 2021.

VENICE FILM FESTIVAL 2020
Winner - Best Film - Arca CinemaGiovani Award
Winner - Best Actress - Vanessa Kirby
Nominee - Best Film - Golden Lion

TORONTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL 2020
Nominee - Best Canadian Feature Film
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11161474
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/pieces_of_a_woman
