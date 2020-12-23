Another Round (2020, D: Vinterberg) S: Mads Mikkelsen
Four friends, all teachers at various stages of middle age, are stuck in a rut. Unable to share their passions either at school or at home, they embark on an audacious experiment from an obscure philosopher: to see if a constant level of alcohol in their blood will help them find greater freedom and happiness. At first they each find a new-found zest, but as the gang pushes their experiment further, issues that have been simmering for years come to a head and the men are faced with a choice: reckon with their behavior or continue on the same course..
Currently 92%: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/another_round
I saw this on a couple Best of 2020 lists and watched it last night via digital rental. Fantastic. Mikkelsen is so good in this. Highly recommended.
