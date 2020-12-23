Outside the Wire (2021, D: Håfström) - S: Anthony Mackie, Damson Idris - Netflix

The film stars Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Civil War), Damson Idris (Snowfall, Black Mirror), Emily Beecham (Into the Badlands), Michael Kelly (House of Cards), Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones) and Enzo Cilenti. Set in the very near future, Outside the Wire centers around a disgraced drone pilot is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for an android officer tasked to locate a doomsday device before insurgents do.

This comes out January 15, 2021. The NBA game tonight promoted this teaser trailer. Looks like a B movie, but could be fun.This is from the director of Escape Plan.