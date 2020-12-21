The Exorcist sequel (D: Green) - Blumhouse
The Exorcist sequel (D: Green) - Blumhouse
Blumhouse Productions and Morgan Creek are developing a sequel to The Exorcist for David Gordon Green (Halloween 2018) to direct, Observer has exclusively learned.
It is not yet clear if the project will be his first directorial effort following his delayed sequel Halloween Kills, now set for October 2021.
Jason Blum, David Robinson and James Robinson will serve as producers on the film. Blumhouse is one of the companies behind the successful 2018 legacy sequel Halloween, which grossed more $255 million worldwide, and was the second-highest opening for a horror movie that year. The production company was also involved with Jordan Peeles Get Out, Spike Lees BlacKkKlansman, and the popular Purge franchise.
Blumhouse and Morgan Creek had no comment.
I thought Green was doing Halloween Ends, so this would come after that, right?
