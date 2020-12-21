DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

The Exorcist sequel (D: Green) - Blumhouse

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

The Exorcist sequel (D: Green) - Blumhouse

   
Old 12-21-20, 08:23 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,668
Likes: 0
Received 638 Likes on 436 Posts
The Exorcist sequel (D: Green) - Blumhouse
Blumhouse Productions and Morgan Creek are developing a sequel to The Exorcist for David Gordon Green (Halloween 2018) to direct, Observer has exclusively learned.

It is not yet clear if the project will be his first directorial effort following his delayed sequel Halloween Kills, now set for October 2021.

Jason Blum, David Robinson and James Robinson will serve as producers on the film. Blumhouse is one of the companies behind the successful 2018 legacy sequel Halloween, which grossed more $255 million worldwide, and was the second-highest opening for a horror movie that year. The production company was also involved with Jordan Peeles Get Out, Spike Lees BlacKkKlansman, and the popular Purge franchise.

Blumhouse and Morgan Creek had no comment.
https://observer.com/2020/12/david-g...-info-details/
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-21-20, 08:36 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 32,569
Received 184 Likes on 159 Posts
Re: The Exorcist sequel (D: Green) - Blumhouse
I thought Green was doing Halloween Ends, so this would come after that, right?
Why So Blu? is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.