Wonder Woman 1984 (Jenkins, 2020)  The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread

   
Old 12-20-20, 08:31 PM
Wonder Woman 1984 (Jenkins, 2020)  The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread
**SPOILERS WITHIN**

Please continue pre-release discussion here.

Movie:
"Wonder Woman 1984" (Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Lilly Aspell)

Release Date:
12/25/20

Rating:
PG-13 (for sequences of action and violence throughout.)

Running Time:
151m. (2h. 31m.)

Budget:
$200 million (estimated)

IMDb Synopsis:
Spoiler:
Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

End credit sequence(s):
Yes.

IMDb Info and Rating:
7.0 (5,481 votes as of 12/20/20)

Rotten Tomatoes:
Total Critics Count: 108 (86% as of 12/20/20)

Metacritic:
66 metascore ('Generally favorable reviews' as of 12/20/20)

Trailer:


Poster Art:


Where:
In Theaters and (12/25/20)
Old 12-20-20, 08:40 PM
Re: Wonder Woman 1984 (Jenkins, 2020)  The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread
boy, it feels good to do one of these again. can't wait. i'm running the gambit of WW movies prior:

1. Wonder Woman (2017, 3D)
2. Wonder Woman (2009, animated)
3. Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019, animated)
4. Professor Marston & The Wonder Women (2017)
Old 12-20-20, 08:44 PM
Re: Wonder Woman 1984 (Jenkins, 2020)  The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread
HBOmax and Roku finally made a deal! Ive got my projector downstairs all set up for this!
Old 12-20-20, 09:02 PM
Re: Wonder Woman 1984 (Jenkins, 2020)  The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread

Old 12-20-20, 09:04 PM
Re: Wonder Woman 1984 (Jenkins, 2020)  The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread
I work in the morning Christmas Day, so I won’t be able to see it until late Friday afternoon. But I am excited.
