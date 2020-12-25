View Poll Results: Wonder Woman 1984 (Jenkins, 2020) The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread
Wonder Woman 1984 (Jenkins, 2020) The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Wonder Woman 1984 (Jenkins, 2020) The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread
**SPOILERS WITHIN**
Please continue pre-release discussion here.
Movie:
"Wonder Woman 1984" (Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Lilly Aspell)
Release Date:
12/25/20
Rating:
PG-13 (for sequences of action and violence throughout.)
Running Time:
151m. (2h. 31m.)
Budget:
$200 million (estimated)
IMDb Synopsis:
End credit sequence(s):
Yes.
IMDb Info and Rating:
7.0 (5,481 votes as of 12/20/20)
Rotten Tomatoes:
Total Critics Count: 108 (86% as of 12/20/20)
Metacritic:
66 metascore ('Generally favorable reviews' as of 12/20/20)
Trailer:
Poster Art:
Where:
In Theaters and (12/25/20)
#2
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Re: Wonder Woman 1984 (Jenkins, 2020) The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread
boy, it feels good to do one of these again. can't wait. i'm running the gambit of WW movies prior:
1. Wonder Woman (2017, 3D)
2. Wonder Woman (2009, animated)
3. Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019, animated)
4. Professor Marston & The Wonder Women (2017)
2. Wonder Woman (2009, animated)
3. Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019, animated)
4. Professor Marston & The Wonder Women (2017)
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Wonder Woman 1984 (Jenkins, 2020) The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread
HBOmax and Roku finally made a deal! Ive got my projector downstairs all set up for this!
#5
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,226
Received 529 Likes on 392 Posts
Re: Wonder Woman 1984 (Jenkins, 2020) The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread
I work in the morning Christmas Day, so I won’t be able to see it until late Friday afternoon. But I am excited.
