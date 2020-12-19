DVD Talk Forum

Hunter Hunter (2020, D: Linden) S: Sullivan, Sawa, Stahl

Hunter Hunter (2020, D: Linden) S: Sullivan, Sawa, Stahl
Released on 12/18 in select theaters and on VOD. Currently at 90% on RT. I watched it tonight, solid drama/thriller. But what a brutal ending. One of the most graphic scenes I've seen on film. I'd give it an overall rating of 8.5/10.


