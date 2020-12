Official 2020 Movie Critics and Industry Awards Thread

New York Film Critics Circle Winners Full List: ‘First Cow’ Takes Top Prize

We always seem to get a pre-Oscar awards thread and figured now is the time to start one as the New York Critics Circle have given out their 2020 awards to some surprising recipients :Though some movies have changed their release dates given the Oscar extension, the New York group will not consider or vote on any film released after Dec. 31.Best Film: “ First Cow ” (A24)Best Director: Chloť Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)Best Actor: Delroy Lindo, “ Da 5 Bloods ” (Netflix)Best Actress: Sidney Flanigan, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features)Best Supporting Actor: Chadwick Boseman, “ Da 5 Bloods ” (Netflix)Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova, “ Borat Subsequent Moviefilm ” (Amazon Studios)Best Screenplay: Eliza Hittman for “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features)Best Animated Film: “Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)Best Cinematography: “Small Axe” – All films (Prime Video)Best First Film: Radha Blank, “The Forty-Year-Old Version” (Netflix)Best Foreign Language Film: “Bacarau”Best Non-Fiction Film: “Time” (Amazon Studios)Special Award: Kino Lorber, for their creation of Kino Marquee, a virtual cinema distribution service that was designed to help support movie theaters, not destroy them.Special Award: Spike Lee for inspiring the New York community with his short film “New York New York” and for advocating for a better society through cinema.