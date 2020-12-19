DVD Talk Forum

Official 2020 Movie Critics and Industry Awards Thread

Movie Talk

Official 2020 Movie Critics and Industry Awards Thread

   
12-19-20, 11:41 AM
Official 2020 Movie Critics and Industry Awards Thread
We always seem to get a pre-Oscar awards thread and figured now is the time to start one as the New York Critics Circle have given out their 2020 awards to some surprising recipients :

New York Film Critics Circle Winners Full List: ‘First Cow’ Takes Top Prize

Though some movies have changed their release dates given the Oscar extension, the New York group will not consider or vote on any film released after Dec. 31.

Best Film: “First Cow” (A24)

Best Director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Actor: Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Best Actress: Sidney Flanigan, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features)

Best Supporting Actor: Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

Best Screenplay: Eliza Hittman for “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features)

Best Animated Film: “Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Best Cinematography: “Small Axe” – All films (Prime Video)

Best First Film: Radha Blank, “The Forty-Year-Old Version” (Netflix)

Best Foreign Language Film: “Bacarau”

Best Non-Fiction Film: “Time” (Amazon Studios)

Special Award: Kino Lorber, for their creation of Kino Marquee, a virtual cinema distribution service that was designed to help support movie theaters, not destroy them.

Special Award: Spike Lee for inspiring the New York community with his short film “New York New York” and for advocating for a better society through cinema.
Reply
12-19-20, 11:50 AM
Re: Official 2020 Movie Critics and Industry Awards Thread
First Cow is on amazon btw. Pretty great. Takes some patience to enjoy.
Reply
Re: Official 2020 Movie Critics and Industry Awards Thread
And Da 5 Bloods might have been a huge crowd pleaser if it made it to theaters. Similar to Inside Man and Lees other successful movies. Just all around entertaining.
Reply
Re: Official 2020 Movie Critics and Industry Awards Thread
Nice for Delroy Lindo. Hes was fantastic in Da 5 Bloods.

I didnt feel Chadwick Boseman was particularly good in D5B but Im not surprised he won.
Reply
