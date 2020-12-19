Official 2020 Movie Critics and Industry Awards Thread
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 51,420
Received 984 Likes on 610 Posts
Official 2020 Movie Critics and Industry Awards Thread
We always seem to get a pre-Oscar awards thread and figured now is the time to start one as the New York Critics Circle have given out their 2020 awards to some surprising recipients :
Best Film: “First Cow” (A24)
Best Director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)
Best Actor: Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)
Best Actress: Sidney Flanigan, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features)
Best Supporting Actor: Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)
Best Screenplay: Eliza Hittman for “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features)
Best Animated Film: “Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)
Best Cinematography: “Small Axe” – All films (Prime Video)
Best First Film: Radha Blank, “The Forty-Year-Old Version” (Netflix)
Best Foreign Language Film: “Bacarau”
Best Non-Fiction Film: “Time” (Amazon Studios)
Special Award: Kino Lorber, for their creation of Kino Marquee, a virtual cinema distribution service that was designed to help support movie theaters, not destroy them.
Special Award: Spike Lee for inspiring the New York community with his short film “New York New York” and for advocating for a better society through cinema.
New York Film Critics Circle Winners Full List: ‘First Cow’ Takes Top PrizeThough some movies have changed their release dates given the Oscar extension, the New York group will not consider or vote on any film released after Dec. 31.
Best Film: “First Cow” (A24)
Best Director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)
Best Actor: Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)
Best Actress: Sidney Flanigan, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features)
Best Supporting Actor: Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)
Best Screenplay: Eliza Hittman for “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features)
Best Animated Film: “Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)
Best Cinematography: “Small Axe” – All films (Prime Video)
Best First Film: Radha Blank, “The Forty-Year-Old Version” (Netflix)
Best Foreign Language Film: “Bacarau”
Best Non-Fiction Film: “Time” (Amazon Studios)
Special Award: Kino Lorber, for their creation of Kino Marquee, a virtual cinema distribution service that was designed to help support movie theaters, not destroy them.
Special Award: Spike Lee for inspiring the New York community with his short film “New York New York” and for advocating for a better society through cinema.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Official 2020 Movie Critics and Industry Awards Thread
And Da 5 Bloods might have been a huge crowd pleaser if it made it to theaters. Similar to Inside Man and Lees other successful movies. Just all around entertaining.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Official 2020 Movie Critics and Industry Awards Thread
Nice for Delroy Lindo. Hes was fantastic in Da 5 Bloods.
I didnt feel Chadwick Boseman was particularly good in D5B but Im not surprised he won.
I didnt feel Chadwick Boseman was particularly good in D5B but Im not surprised he won.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off