Favorite Stan Lee cameo in an MCU movie?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Favorite Stan Lee cameo in an MCU movie?
I go with Captain America: The Winter Soldier. When he says hes so fired after seeing Caps suit from Smithsonian gone I thought was the best line he gave and funniest. Second maybe in Civil War, when he says Tony Stank, but more for reaction of Cheadle/Roadie after.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off