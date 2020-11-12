The Gray Man (D: Russo Bros.) S: Evans, Gosling, de Armas - Netflix

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: Ana De Armas is set to co-star opposite Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in Joe and Anthony Russo’s big budget action thriller The Gray Man for Netflix. The Russos have been developing the project for some time at Sony and when the package went back on the market over the summer, Netflix was quick to acquire it and set Gosling and Evans to star. The film will be the biggest budget film in Netflix’s history on the feature side.



The Russos penned the script with a recent polish by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The Russos along with Mike Larocca will produce on behalf of AGBO as well as Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Chris Castaldi through their Roth Kirschenbaum banner.



The Gray Man is the debut novel by Mark Greaney, first published in 2009 by Jove Books. It is also the first novel to feature the Gray Man, freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry. The action thriller will follow Gentry (Gosling) as he’s hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort of Gentry’s at the CIA. The film is based on the first installment of the best-selling The Gray Man book series.

