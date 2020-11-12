Best actors in Hollywood (under 50)?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Best actors in Hollywood (under 50)?
1. Christian Bale
2. Leonardo DiCaprio
3. Idris Elba
4. Brie Larson
5. Emily Blunt
6. Tom Hardy
2. Leonardo DiCaprio
3. Idris Elba
4. Brie Larson
5. Emily Blunt
6. Tom Hardy
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off