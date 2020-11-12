S. Korean director Ki-duk Kim dead at 59 (The Isle, 3-Iron, Spring, Summer ... and Spring)
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
S. Korean director Ki-duk Kim dead at 59 (The Isle, 3-Iron, Spring, Summer ... and Spring)
Well that sucks. Apparently Covid-19 related.
https://deadline.com/2020/12/kim-ki-...in-1234654893/
