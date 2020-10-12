DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Where's a good place to purchase movie posters these days?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Where's a good place to purchase movie posters these days?

   
Old 12-10-20, 09:45 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
Michael Corvin's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 1999
Location: Louisville, KY
Posts: 60,271
Received 266 Likes on 199 Posts
Where's a good place to purchase movie posters these days?
I haven't been able to display anything in 5 years, but that's about to change (and it's been even longer since I bought a new one), so my collection is woefully dated.

I want to pick up the poster for Raya and the Last Dragon but not sure where to look these days. Ebay has some "print" listings that don't look official, as well as a lone listing from Thailand with a hefty $25 shipping rate. I also know it might be my poster choice with theaters shut down, there's probably not a lot of pressing going on.
Michael Corvin is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
RIP: Tommy Tiny Lister (Friday, The Fifth Element) - Knocked the f*^% out!

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.