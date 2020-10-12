Where's a good place to purchase movie posters these days?
I haven't been able to display anything in 5 years, but that's about to change (and it's been even longer since I bought a new one), so my collection is woefully dated.
I want to pick up the poster for Raya and the Last Dragon but not sure where to look these days. Ebay has some "print" listings that don't look official, as well as a lone listing from Thailand with a hefty $25 shipping rate. I also know it might be my poster choice with theaters shut down, there's probably not a lot of pressing going on.
