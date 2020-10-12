DVD Talk Forum

RIP: Tommy Tiny Lister (Friday, The Fifth Element) - Knocked the f*^% out!

RIP: Tommy Tiny Lister (Friday, The Fifth Element) - Knocked the f*^% out!

   
Old 12-10-20, 09:12 PM
RIP: Tommy Tiny Lister (Friday, The Fifth Element) - Knocked the f*^% out!
Per TMZ:
Tommy "Tiny" Lister -- famous for playing intimidating, but lovable tough guys in films like "Friday" -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us they got a call to the actor's Marina Del Rey apartment Thursday, just before 3 PM, for an unconscious male. Our sources say Tommy was not transported to the hospital, as he was pronounced dead on the scene.

We're told the coroner is at the home, but there's no word yet on a cause of death.
Old 12-10-20, 09:27 PM
Re: RIP: Tommy Tiny Lister (Friday, The Fifth Element) - Knocked the f*^% out!
RIP Zeus...
Old 12-10-20, 09:35 PM
Re: RIP: Tommy Tiny Lister (Friday, The Fifth Element) - Knocked the f*^% out!
Nooo!!!!! RIP.
Old 12-10-20, 09:59 PM
Re: RIP: Tommy Tiny Lister (Friday, The Fifth Element) - Knocked the f*^% out!
He was always fun.
Old 12-10-20, 10:01 PM
Re: RIP: Tommy Tiny Lister (Friday, The Fifth Element) - Knocked the f*^% out!
Damn! Thats sad. I always enjoyed him in everything I saw him in.
Old 12-10-20, 10:26 PM
Re: RIP: Tommy Tiny Lister (Friday, The Fifth Element) - Knocked the f*^% out!
Damn
Old 12-10-20, 10:33 PM
Re: RIP: Tommy Tiny Lister (Friday, The Fifth Element) - Knocked the f*^% out!
