RIP: Tommy Tiny Lister (Friday, The Fifth Element) - Knocked the f*^% out!

Quote:

Tommy "Tiny" Lister -- famous for playing intimidating, but lovable tough guys in films like "Friday" -- has died ... TMZ has learned.



Law enforcement sources tell us they got a call to the actor's Marina Del Rey apartment Thursday, just before 3 PM, for an unconscious male. Our sources say Tommy was not transported to the hospital, as he was pronounced dead on the scene.



We're told the coroner is at the home, but there's no word yet on a cause of death.