DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (2023, D: Patty Jenkins)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (2023, D: Patty Jenkins)

   
Old 12-10-20, 06:33 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 76,087
Received 166 Likes on 114 Posts
Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (2023, D: Patty Jenkins)
Deftones is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-10-20, 06:33 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,088
Received 504 Likes on 374 Posts
Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (2023, D: Patty Jenkins)
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-10-20, 06:36 PM
  #3  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,481
Likes: 0
Received 579 Likes on 405 Posts
Re: Rogue Squadron (D: Patty Jenkins)
Fucking awesome!!! Great concept for her to tackle.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-10-20, 06:40 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,088
Received 504 Likes on 374 Posts
re: Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (2023, D: Patty Jenkins)
Really good project for her. If a WW3 gets green lighted, it’s not happening for at least 4-5 years that is if WB hires her again.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-10-20, 06:40 PM
  #5  
TGM
DVD Talk Legend
 
TGM's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Massachusetts
Posts: 16,049
Received 52 Likes on 38 Posts
re: Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (2023, D: Patty Jenkins)
holy shit... nice.
TGM is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-10-20, 06:49 PM
  #6  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,481
Likes: 0
Received 579 Likes on 405 Posts
re: Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (2023, D: Patty Jenkins)
After launching the Wonder Woman franchise, Patty Jenkins is ready to go to a galaxy far, far, away. She has been tapped to direct a new Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron for Disney and Lucasfilm. The announcement was made during the Disney earnings presentation Thursday.

This will be the next Star Wars film to be released and will focus on the fighter pilots made famous in the Star Wars films. It will mark the first feature film in the franchise to be directed by a woman.

The film joins Taika Waititis Star Wars movie which the studio is also currently developing. Jenkins film will be released on Christmas Day 2023.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-10-20, 06:49 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 3,643
Received 54 Likes on 43 Posts
re: Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (2023, D: Patty Jenkins)
That was some great promotional material. Extremely well done.

A movie is usually good if their is some passion from the creator. Sharing her father's story and why she wants to make this type of project gives it more credibility for me.
Last edited by MLBFan24; 12-10-20 at 07:04 PM.
MLBFan24 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-10-20, 07:08 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Michael Corvin's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 1999
Location: Louisville, KY
Posts: 60,263
Received 266 Likes on 199 Posts
Re: Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (2023, D: Patty Jenkins)
That was perfect. Helluva wait for the next SW flick though. Almost like they're putting thought into the projects and not rushing into them?
Michael Corvin is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-10-20, 07:12 PM
  #9  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,481
Likes: 0
Received 579 Likes on 405 Posts
Re: Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (2023, D: Patty Jenkins)
Originally Posted by Michael Corvin View Post
That was perfect. Helluva wait for the next SW flick though. Almost like they're putting thought into the projects and not rushing into them?
What a strange concept... if only they did that the last go around.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Sister Act 3 in development... Hallelujah!!

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.