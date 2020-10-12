Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (2023, D: Patty Jenkins)
re: Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (2023, D: Patty Jenkins)
Really good project for her. If a WW3 gets green lighted, it’s not happening for at least 4-5 years that is if WB hires her again.
re: Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (2023, D: Patty Jenkins)
After launching the Wonder Woman franchise, Patty Jenkins is ready to go to a galaxy far, far, away. She has been tapped to direct a new Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron for Disney and Lucasfilm. The announcement was made during the Disney earnings presentation Thursday.
This will be the next Star Wars film to be released and will focus on the fighter pilots made famous in the Star Wars films. It will mark the first feature film in the franchise to be directed by a woman.
The film joins Taika Waititis Star Wars movie which the studio is also currently developing. Jenkins film will be released on Christmas Day 2023.
re: Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (2023, D: Patty Jenkins)
That was some great promotional material. Extremely well done.
A movie is usually good if their is some passion from the creator. Sharing her father's story and why she wants to make this type of project gives it more credibility for me.
A movie is usually good if their is some passion from the creator. Sharing her father's story and why she wants to make this type of project gives it more credibility for me.
Re: Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (2023, D: Patty Jenkins)
That was perfect. Helluva wait for the next SW flick though. Almost like they're putting thought into the projects and not rushing into them?
Re: Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (2023, D: Patty Jenkins)
