I'm Your Woman (2020, W/D: Julia Hart) S: Rachel Brosnahan

   
I'm Your Woman (2020, W/D: Julia Hart) S: Rachel Brosnahan



In this 1970s set crime drama, a woman is forced to go on the run after her husband betrays his partners, sending her and her baby on a dangerous journey.

Starring: Rachel Brosnahan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Arinzé Kene, Frankie Faison, Bill Heck
Written By: Julia Hart
Directed By: Julia Hart
Produced By: Jordan Horowitz, Rachel Brosnahan
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10243992

78% currently on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/im_your_woman
Re: I'm Your Woman (2020, W/D: Julia Hart) S: Rachel Brosnahan
I like her, and stuff set in the '70s, so I'll give this a shot.
