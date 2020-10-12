I'm Your Woman (2020, W/D: Julia Hart) S: Rachel Brosnahan

Quote:

In this 1970s set crime drama, a woman is forced to go on the run after her husband betrays his partners, sending her and her baby on a dangerous journey.



Starring: Rachel Brosnahan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Arinzé Kene, Frankie Faison, Bill Heck

Written By: Julia Hart

Directed By: Julia Hart

Produced By: Jordan Horowitz, Rachel Brosnahan