I'm Your Woman (2020, W/D: Julia Hart) S: Rachel Brosnahan
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,445
Likes: 0
Received 579 Likes on 405 Posts
I'm Your Woman (2020, W/D: Julia Hart) S: Rachel Brosnahan
In this 1970s set crime drama, a woman is forced to go on the run after her husband betrays his partners, sending her and her baby on a dangerous journey.
Starring: Rachel Brosnahan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Arinzé Kene, Frankie Faison, Bill Heck
Written By: Julia Hart
Directed By: Julia Hart
Produced By: Jordan Horowitz, Rachel Brosnahan
Starring: Rachel Brosnahan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Arinzé Kene, Frankie Faison, Bill Heck
Written By: Julia Hart
Directed By: Julia Hart
Produced By: Jordan Horowitz, Rachel Brosnahan
78% currently on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/im_your_woman
#2
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 9,124
Received 111 Likes on 95 Posts
Re: I'm Your Woman (2020, W/D: Julia Hart) S: Rachel Brosnahan
I like her, and stuff set in the '70s, so I'll give this a shot.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off