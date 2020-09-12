DVD Talk Forum

Actors that were weird awkward relationships with other actors

Movie Talk

Actors that were weird awkward relationships with other actors

   
12-09-20, 07:36 PM
Senior Member
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: South Dakota
Actors that were weird awkward relationships with other actors
Back then in the 1990s right after Speed 2, Sandra Bullock would always be hanging out with both Jason Patric and Matthew McCononaughey.

I always thought it was pretty weird and awkward for the three of them to hang out together or Sandra to hang travel with one of them at airports all the time
12-09-20, 08:05 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Nov 2003
Location: The toe nail of Texas
Re: Actors that were weird awkward relationships with other actors
Yeah, it's really strange for an actress to become friends with former co-stars.
