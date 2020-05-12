Underrated horror movies and the lesser known stuff

Underrated horror movies along with lesser known movies do you know of? My personal favorites simply because of the time when i was a kid in the 1980s and a teenager in the 1990s



Underrated

Nightmare on Elm Street 2

The Curse. has a young Whil Wheaton in the movie

Near Dark

The Gate

Critters

Friday the 13th Part IV

Halloween III

Swamp Thing

The Video Dead

Phenomena

The Bride. classic 1980s attempt at Frankenstein. Starring Sting and Clancy Brown

Andy Warhol's Dracula and Frankenstein movies that came on USA Network a few times back in the day



Lesser known stuff from the 1980s and 1990s stuff i found out from VHS rentals and/or on HBO



Don't Go in the House

Motel Hell

Mother's Day

Flesh Eating Mothers

Skeeter

Mosquito

Doctor Mordred

Subspecies