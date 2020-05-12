DVD Talk Forum

Underrated horror movies and the lesser known stuff

Underrated horror movies and the lesser known stuff

   
Underrated horror movies and the lesser known stuff
Underrated horror movies along with lesser known movies do you know of? My personal favorites simply because of the time when i was a kid in the 1980s and a teenager in the 1990s

Underrated
Nightmare on Elm Street 2
The Curse. has a young Whil Wheaton in the movie
Near Dark
The Gate
Critters
Friday the 13th Part IV
Halloween III
Swamp Thing
The Video Dead
Phenomena
The Bride. classic 1980s attempt at Frankenstein. Starring Sting and Clancy Brown
Andy Warhol's Dracula and Frankenstein movies that came on USA Network a few times back in the day

Lesser known stuff from the 1980s and 1990s stuff i found out from VHS rentals and/or on HBO

The Curse
Don't Go in the House
Motel Hell
Mother's Day
Flesh Eating Mothers
The Bride. im probably one of the few that knows about the movie
Skeeter
Mosquito
Doctor Mordred
Subspecies
