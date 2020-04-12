DVD Talk Forum

Old 12-04-20, 09:33 PM
  #1  
Hazel Motes
Thread Starter
 
Hazel Motes's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 6,637
Received 89 Likes on 68 Posts
Does anyone know who this MCU (possibly Thor related) character is?
Picked up this figure but I'm not sure who it is exactly. I just know its MCU and possibly Thor Ragnorak related. Any help would be much appreciated. Cheers.


Hazel Motes is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-04-20, 09:54 PM
  #2  
TheBigDave
 
TheBigDave's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Florida
Posts: 11,457
Received 170 Likes on 124 Posts
Re: Does anyone know who this MCU (possibly Thor related) character is?
Marvel Thor Legends Series 6-inch Nine Realms Warriors (Marvel’s Ares)

Amazon Amazon


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ares_(Marvel_Comics)

TheBigDave is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Hazel Motes (12-04-20)
Old 12-04-20, 09:55 PM
  #3  
B5Erik
 
B5Erik's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 10,297
Received 66 Likes on 55 Posts
Re: Does anyone know who this MCU (possibly Thor related) character is?
The Executioner, maybe?

(He's The Enchantress' partner...) That axe looks like his axe.
B5Erik is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-04-20, 10:24 PM
  #4  
JTH182
 
JTH182's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Chicago, IL
Posts: 5,440
Received 7 Likes on 7 Posts
Re: Does anyone know who this MCU (possibly Thor related) character is?
Clearly that's He-Man.
JTH182 is offline  
Reply Like
