Does anyone know who this MCU (possibly Thor related) character is?
Does anyone know who this MCU (possibly Thor related) character is?
Picked up this figure but I'm not sure who it is exactly. I just know its MCU and possibly Thor Ragnorak related. Any help would be much appreciated. Cheers.
Marvel Thor Legends Series 6-inch Nine Realms Warriors (Marvel’s Ares)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ares_(Marvel_Comics)
The Executioner, maybe?
(He's The Enchantress' partner...) That axe looks like his axe.
