DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Black Bear (2020) - S: Aubrey Plaza, Sarah Gadon, Christopher Abbott

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Black Bear (2020) - S: Aubrey Plaza, Sarah Gadon, Christopher Abbott

   
Old 12-03-20, 03:07 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,342
Likes: 0
Received 541 Likes on 380 Posts
Black Bear (2020) - S: Aubrey Plaza, Sarah Gadon, Christopher Abbott




In Theaters & On Demand - December 4.

Black Bear is an intriguing and unexpected comedic thriller starring Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott and Sarah Gadon. At a remote lake house in the Adirondack Mountains, a couple entertains an out-of-town guest looking for inspiration in her filmmaking. The group quickly falls into a calculated game of desire, manipulation, and jealousy, unaware of how dangerously intertwined their lives will soon become.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9601220
89% currently on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/black_bear

I saw this a few months ago and loved it. One of my favorites I've seen this year. It stuck with me for days. It is pretty trippy, but the performances are fantastic. This was easily Aubrey Plaza's best performance.

I went into it blind, didn't watch a trailer. The less you know going in the better.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Fatale (2020) -- S: Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.