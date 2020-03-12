Black Bear (2020) - S: Aubrey Plaza, Sarah Gadon, Christopher Abbott
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,342
Likes: 0
Received 541 Likes on 380 Posts
Black Bear (2020) - S: Aubrey Plaza, Sarah Gadon, Christopher Abbott
In Theaters & On Demand - December 4.
Black Bear is an intriguing and unexpected comedic thriller starring Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott and Sarah Gadon. At a remote lake house in the Adirondack Mountains, a couple entertains an out-of-town guest looking for inspiration in her filmmaking. The group quickly falls into a calculated game of desire, manipulation, and jealousy, unaware of how dangerously intertwined their lives will soon become.
Black Bear is an intriguing and unexpected comedic thriller starring Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott and Sarah Gadon. At a remote lake house in the Adirondack Mountains, a couple entertains an out-of-town guest looking for inspiration in her filmmaking. The group quickly falls into a calculated game of desire, manipulation, and jealousy, unaware of how dangerously intertwined their lives will soon become.
89% currently on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/black_bear
I saw this a few months ago and loved it. One of my favorites I've seen this year. It stuck with me for days. It is pretty trippy, but the performances are fantastic. This was easily Aubrey Plaza's best performance.
I went into it blind, didn't watch a trailer. The less you know going in the better.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off