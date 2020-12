Black Bear (2020) - S: Aubrey Plaza, Sarah Gadon, Christopher Abbott

Black Bear is an intriguing and unexpected comedic thriller starring Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott and Sarah Gadon. At a remote lake house in the Adirondack Mountains, a couple entertains an out-of-town guest looking for inspiration in her filmmaking. The group quickly falls into a calculated game of desire, manipulation, and jealousy, unaware of how dangerously intertwined their lives will soon become.

89% currently on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/black_bear I saw this a few months ago and loved it. One of my favorites I've seen this year. It stuck with me for days. It is pretty trippy, but the performances are fantastic. This was easily Aubrey Plaza's best performance.I went into it blind, didn't watch a trailer. The less you know going in the better.