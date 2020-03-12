Trilogy of Ahsoka Tano movies... perhaps
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Trilogy of Ahsoka Tano movies... perhaps
I do not know the validity of this site... but this would be welcome news if this is true. Personally, I'd rather have a live action series on D+...
https://wegotthiscovered.com/movies/...r-wars-movies/
https://wegotthiscovered.com/movies/...r-wars-movies/
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Trilogy of Ahsoka Tano movies... perhaps
I have a friend who consistently posts links from We Got This Covered on Facebook, and continues to do so despite me consistently reminding him that the site is all bullshit with no legit sources.
He always "Likes" my comment though, so there is that.
He always "Likes" my comment though, so there is that.
#4
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Re: Trilogy of Ahsoka Tano movies... perhaps
I don’t see them doing a theatrical trilogy centered around a character that requires watching 2 different animated series to know what’s going on in the movies. Especially if the plots revolve around stuff already set up in the cartoons, such as the search for Ezra and/or Thrawn.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off