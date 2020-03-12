DVD Talk Forum

Trilogy of Ahsoka Tano movies... perhaps

Trilogy of Ahsoka Tano movies... perhaps

   
Trilogy of Ahsoka Tano movies... perhaps
I do not know the validity of this site... but this would be welcome news if this is true. Personally, I'd rather have a live action series on D+...

https://wegotthiscovered.com/movies/...r-wars-movies/
Re: Trilogy of Ahsoka Tano movies... perhaps
We Got This Covered is a bullshit clickbait website.
Re: Trilogy of Ahsoka Tano movies... perhaps
I have a friend who consistently posts links from We Got This Covered on Facebook, and continues to do so despite me consistently reminding him that the site is all bullshit with no legit sources.

He always "Likes" my comment though, so there is that.
Re: Trilogy of Ahsoka Tano movies... perhaps
I don't see them doing a theatrical trilogy centered around a character that requires watching 2 different animated series to know what's going on in the movies. Especially if the plots revolve around stuff already set up in the cartoons, such as the search for Ezra and/or Thrawn.
