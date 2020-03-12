re: Every 2021 WB movie streaming simultaneously on HBO Max upon theatrical release

Well that's it, 98% of theaters are done. This is a sad day, but I can't pretend like I didn't see it coming. This is like Brutus stabbing Caesar. the floodgates are officially open, this is the end of the theater system. Everyone else is going to follow. Universal started it with Trolls 2, putting it out on-demand instead of theaters. The theatrical companies lost their minds, but the pandemic raged on and people understood. There’s been other planned theatrical releases that have gone to streaming services or on-demand, one offs, the theaters could do nothing about it, they have no legs to stand on right now. They took a sweetheart deal from Universal that shortened the home release window to 17 days, that’s why films like Freaky and Croods 2 went to theaters in the past month, because Universal is putting them out on-demand after 3 weekends. Now this, WB just fucked them. Disney has made it clear that their future is Disney+, not theatrical distribution. Paramount doesn’t have a streamer, they’ll just continue to sell off all their movies to various streamers like they did with Coming 2 America. Top Gun 2 is probably the only movie they won’t sell at this point.



I love going to the theaters, not being able to hit pause or be distracted by life, get a huge tub of popcorn and relax. This is gone. My dream was always to open a movie theater of my own, about 10 years ago I started mapping it out, my unique spin on it. I saw the writing on the wall in my research, I knew this was going to happen so I kept it on the back burner. Oh well.