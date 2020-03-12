Every 2021 WB movie streaming simultaneously on HBO Max upon theatrical release
Every 2021 WB movie streaming simultaneously on HBO Max upon theatrical release
Also posted in the Streaming thread but this is huge news. I wonder if Disney follows suit.
https://www.theverge.com/2020/12/3/22150605/hbo-max-warner-bros-movies-2021-simultaneous-release-matrix-godzilla-suicide-squad-space-jam
WarnerMedia is pushing even more aggressively into streaming by releasing every single movie in 2021 simultaneously on HBO Max.
There are some limitations to the new business model. The movies will only stream on HBO Max for one month before leaving the platform for a period of time. They will also play in theaters, keeping the relationship with movie theater distributors like AMC and Regal. The plan is to run this experiment for one year.
The movies Warner Bros. is planning to release include: The Little Things, Judas and the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, Those Who Wish Me Dead, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, In The Heights, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad, Reminiscence, Malignant, Dune, The Many Saints of Newark, King Richard, Cry Macho and Matrix 4. All films will be released in 4K Ultra HD and HDR.
Were living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff. No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021
re: Every 2021 WB movie streaming simultaneously on HBO Max upon theatrical release
People who don't frequent movie theatres are probably loving this news.
But, man this is terrible news for theatres. And all these movies will be pirated to hell.
and chances are, anyone who is probably under 30 won't subscribe to HBO Max and will just leach off a parent or family member's subscription to watch these for free.
re: Every 2021 WB movie streaming simultaneously on HBO Max upon theatrical release
This is a bizarre concept for me, I don't see how this makes sense as opposed to offering it for a paid rental simultaneously to theaters as opposed to using HBOmax. I guess that is one way to drive people to that platform... I agree that these will be pirated to hell and back especially if they are streaming in 4k.
re: Every 2021 WB movie streaming simultaneously on HBO Max upon theatrical release
As much as I love the idea of not waiting for a movie to be viewable at home, Its bad for all the people who work at theaters and releasing huge tentpole movies at home at the same time is going to cut the people going to theaters by so much that people will lose jobs in huge numbers.
re: Every 2021 WB movie streaming simultaneously on HBO Max upon theatrical release
This is a bizarre concept for me, I don't see how this makes sense as opposed to offering it for a paid rental simultaneously to theaters as opposed to using HBOmax. I guess that is one way to drive people to that platform... I agree that these will be pirated to hell and back especially if they are streaming in 4k.
I wonder if they will start cracking down on people sharing accounts.
re: Every 2021 WB movie streaming simultaneously on HBO Max upon theatrical release
Agree. This is going to cost a lot of jobs. A lot of theatre locations are going to shut down. Also, I bet some lower end studio jobs are going to be cut as well. WB/AT&T is going to lose billions on these movies.
I realize not everyone cares about seeing something in IMAX, Dolby and such, but I don't want to see Matrix 4 and Dune or The Suicide Squad night 1 on my couch, which I do all the time.
re: Every 2021 WB movie streaming simultaneously on HBO Max upon theatrical release
Its already costed a lot of jobs and money, so why not. And I definitely want to see Matrix 4 and Dune on my couch, so bring it. Itll sound and look great in my theater.
re: Every 2021 WB movie streaming simultaneously on HBO Max upon theatrical release
$14.99/month that ATT gets for a sub vs less than that for a ticket sold. And they aren't selling any reasonable amount of tickets until probably summer-ish. This is long term play. Get people hooked on the service and keep them subscribed a la Netflix.
I wonder if they will start cracking down on people sharing accounts.
re: Every 2021 WB movie streaming simultaneously on HBO Max upon theatrical release
I prefer the theater experience, but now there isnt even one locally thats open. So if HBO Max is the option to watch new movies I accept that for now.
I do think this will change the theater business forever though and things will probably never be like they were pre-COVID.
re: Every 2021 WB movie streaming simultaneously on HBO Max upon theatrical release
I don't think people get it...Good or Bad... Covid has changed EVERY FUCKIN' THING. Short term? Yes. Long Term? We'll see.... But things have changed.
I'm fine with this change to releases. They will figure out a way to make their money back. They always do.
re: Every 2021 WB movie streaming simultaneously on HBO Max upon theatrical release
I prefer the theater experience, but now there isnt even one locally thats open. So if HBO Max is the option to watch new movies I accept that for now.
I do think this will change the theater business forever though and things will probably never be like they were pre-COVID.
re: Every 2021 WB movie streaming simultaneously on HBO Max upon theatrical release
This is a bizarre concept for me, I don't see how this makes sense as opposed to offering it for a paid rental simultaneously to theaters as opposed to using HBOmax. I guess that is one way to drive people to that platform... I agree that these will be pirated to hell and back especially if they are streaming in 4k.
re: Every 2021 WB movie streaming simultaneously on HBO Max upon theatrical release
I wonder if, from a financial standpoint, they can look at some of this optimistically as not having to spend the usual crazy amount on marketing and basically consider this combined marketing budget for Max + each film.
re: Every 2021 WB movie streaming simultaneously on HBO Max upon theatrical release
Well that's it, 98% of theaters are done. This is a sad day, but I can't pretend like I didn't see it coming. This is like Brutus stabbing Caesar. the floodgates are officially open, this is the end of the theater system. Everyone else is going to follow. Universal started it with Trolls 2, putting it out on-demand instead of theaters. The theatrical companies lost their minds, but the pandemic raged on and people understood. There’s been other planned theatrical releases that have gone to streaming services or on-demand, one offs, the theaters could do nothing about it, they have no legs to stand on right now. They took a sweetheart deal from Universal that shortened the home release window to 17 days, that’s why films like Freaky and Croods 2 went to theaters in the past month, because Universal is putting them out on-demand after 3 weekends. Now this, WB just fucked them. Disney has made it clear that their future is Disney+, not theatrical distribution. Paramount doesn’t have a streamer, they’ll just continue to sell off all their movies to various streamers like they did with Coming 2 America. Top Gun 2 is probably the only movie they won’t sell at this point.
I love going to the theaters, not being able to hit pause or be distracted by life, get a huge tub of popcorn and relax. This is gone. My dream was always to open a movie theater of my own, about 10 years ago I started mapping it out, my unique spin on it. I saw the writing on the wall in my research, I knew this was going to happen so I kept it on the back burner. Oh well.
Re: Every 2021 WB movie streaming simultaneously on HBO Max upon theatrical release
I know a lot of people don't like to keep many of their streaming services year round to save money as the costs do add up and HBO Max is one of the more expensive ones. I wonder if AT&T thinks this will give HBO Max subscribers more of an incentive to keep it round than cancel hop. New HBO Max, HBO content, and now having 1st run movies on an almost monthly basis seems to be keeping the service fresh every month.
Re: Every 2021 WB movie streaming simultaneously on HBO Max upon release
I think Netflix is up to 13.99 for standard (they have an 8.99 tier but it's non HD) and even more expensive for 4k (which Max is now adding), with no discount for annual subscription.
Disney+ is the real outlier in terms of being super cheap. The other ones for the most part are only cheap with commercials or don't have a lot of unique content.
Re: Every 2021 WB movie streaming simultaneously on HBO Max upon theatrical release
Our local indie theater has been thriving with a mix of same day, non-same day, classics, theater rentals and drive ins for most of the pandemic. I think it's a survivable industry but maybe fewer massive multiplexes.
Re: Every 2021 WB movie streaming simultaneously on HBO Max upon theatrical release
It's not like they are cutting the theatres out entirely... the studios still need to make money.