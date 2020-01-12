Which of these movies is the most bizarre/far out there?
Which of these movies is the most bizarre/far out there?
From Beyond
Street Trash
Society
The Brood
my personal opinion, I think Society is the most bizarre movie tied with From Beyond
Re: Which of these movies is the most bizarre/far out there?
Society is pretty damned out there.
Can we list some of our own?
Being John Malkovich
Wristcutters: A Love Story
Wired (1989)
Meet the Hollowheads
Dr. Caligari (1989)
Eraserhead (oh hell, every David Lynch movie)
I'm sure there are others, but it's too early in the morning.
Re: Which of these movies is the most bizarre/far out there?
Only the 4 movies that i listed.
Those 4 movies that I listed are the ones that are pretty bizarre/trippy/far out there with the story etc
Re: Which of these movies is the most bizarre/far out there?
I haven't seen those four (I know, I know...), but I saw a trailer for Street Trash recently and I think I need to seek that one out sooner than later. Looks awesome.
Re: Which of these movies is the most bizarre/far out there?
Good idea squashing any sort of ongoing discussion on a discussion board.
And to answer your question I choose:
Eraserhead
