Movie Talk
Which of these movies is the most bizarre/far out there?

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Which of these movies is the most bizarre/far out there?

   
12-01-20, 09:53 AM
Which of these movies is the most bizarre/far out there?
From Beyond
Street Trash
Society
The Brood

my personal opinion, I think Society is the most bizarre movie tied with From Beyond
12-01-20, 10:04 AM
Re: Which of these movies is the most bizarre/far out there?
Society is pretty damned out there.

Can we list some of our own?

Being John Malkovich
Wristcutters: A Love Story
Wired (1989)
Meet the Hollowheads
Dr. Caligari (1989)
Eraserhead (oh hell, every David Lynch movie)

I'm sure there are others, but it's too early in the morning.
12-01-20, 10:24 AM
Re: Which of these movies is the most bizarre/far out there?
Only the 4 movies that i listed.

Those 4 movies that I listed are the ones that are pretty bizarre/trippy/far out there with the story etc
12-01-20, 10:28 AM
Re: Which of these movies is the most bizarre/far out there?
I haven't seen those four (I know, I know...), but I saw a trailer for Street Trash recently and I think I need to seek that one out sooner than later. Looks awesome.
12-01-20, 10:39 AM
Re: Which of these movies is the most bizarre/far out there?
Originally Posted by urrutiap View Post
Only the 4 movies that i listed.
Fine.

From Beyond, then.

Should've made it a poll if it's just those four.
12-01-20, 10:55 AM
Re: Which of these movies is the most bizarre/far out there?
Originally Posted by urrutiap View Post
Only the 4 movies that i listed.

Those 4 movies that I listed are the ones that are pretty bizarre/trippy/far out there with the story etc
Somehow I imagine that the Soup Nazi from Seinfeld made it to DVDTalk.

Good idea squashing any sort of ongoing discussion on a discussion board.

And to answer your question I choose:
Eraserhead
