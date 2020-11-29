Oscar losses that will always stay with you?

I mentioned 4 in another thread. I will always remember and half the time I cant remember what won the previous years Best Picture for goodness sake.



There are 3 instances in my immediate history that I was really disappointed when someone I thought should have gotten Oscar and was lock imo, but didnt. Rourke for The Wrestler, Eddie Murphy for Dreamgirls , Bill Murray Lost in Translation , actually 4, Keaton in Birdman... Those will always stay with me in some weird way and really stick in my craw. I think I start to remember these specifically when the Oscars are near.



