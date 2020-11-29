DVD Talk Forum

Oscar losses that will always stay with you?

Oscar losses that will always stay with you?

   
11-29-20, 08:33 PM
OldBoy
 
Oscar losses that will always stay with you?
I mentioned 4 in another thread. I will always remember and half the time I cant remember what won the previous years Best Picture for goodness sake.

There are 3 instances in my immediate history that I was really disappointed when someone I thought should have gotten Oscar and was lock imo, but didnt. Rourke for The Wrestler, Eddie Murphy for Dreamgirls, Bill Murray Lost in Translation, actually 4, Keaton in Birdman... Those will always stay with me in some weird way and really stick in my craw. I think I start to remember these specifically when the Oscars are near.

11-29-20, 08:42 PM
Why So Blu?
 
Re: Oscar losses that will always stay with you?
None.
11-29-20, 08:46 PM
TGM
 
Re: Oscar losses that will always stay with you?
I could not care less about the annual grab assing of Hollywood elites.
