Actors you love and the movie you discovered them in?

   
Actors you love and the movie you discovered them in?
Actor: Chiwetel Ejofor.
Movie: Love, Actually...even though small part, I liked him, he had charisma, charm. Been watching him ever since and glad he is getting higher profile gigs like Doctor Strange. After, went back and saw Dirty Pretty Things (which I really like and need to see again),but that was only bc I was infatuated with Audrey Tautou after the amazing Amélie. Watching Serenity now, probably where I really took notice. Hes amazing as the nameless Operative for The Alliance and the way he kicks off opening credits is great. He is great in this movie. As are the rest in cast, but obviously he was new character from series and that last fight with Mal was epic. Loved him as over the top baddie in Four Brothers, everything really. Oh, especially Redbelt. Him and Mamet, it is great. Hes been in so many great ones.

More to come...
Re: Actors you love and the movie you discovered them in?
Grace Kelly in “Dial M for Murder”

Ran across that movie on TCM channel around 2003 and was fascinated by Grace Kelly and her life ever since. I even borrowed a biography book from my college library and read it in a couple days. Fascinating and tragic life.
