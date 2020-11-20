Movies with no protagonist/good guy/hero
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 2,364
Likes: 0
Received 14 Likes on 10 Posts
Movies with no protagonist/good guy/hero
So what movies do you like that have no good guy or someone to cheer for? For me it's a low-budget Japanese horror flick called "Versus." It really had no hero, only varying levels of bad guys in a gangster vs. gangster fight
So, what's yours?.
So, what's yours?.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off