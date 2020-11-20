DVD Talk Forum

Movies with no protagonist/good guy/hero

Movie Talk

11-20-20, 10:15 PM
Movies with no protagonist/good guy/hero
So what movies do you like that have no good guy or someone to cheer for? For me it's a low-budget Japanese horror flick called "Versus." It really had no hero, only varying levels of bad guys in a gangster vs. gangster fight

So, what's yours?.
11-20-20, 10:24 PM
Re: Movies with no protagonist/good guy/hero

11-20-20, 10:28 PM
Re: Movies with no protagonist/good guy/hero
Princess Mononoke
