Untitled Universal Monster Movie - S: Channing

Channing Tatum Re-Teams with Phil Lord, Chris Miller for Universal Monster Movie

NOVEMBER 20, 2020 2:24PM by Mia Galuppo



The feature will be a tongue-in-cheek thriller inspired by the studio's legacy monster movies.



The team behind the 21 Jump Street movies is getting into the monster movie business.



Channing Tatum is set to star in an untitled feature that is described as "a modern day, tongue in cheek thriller" that is inspired by Universal's classic monster features, which will be produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller.



Wes Tooke is behind the screenplay, based on the original idea from Reid Carolin.



Lord and Miller will produce along with Aditya Sood for their Lord Miller production banner, which has a first-look deal with the studio. Tatum, Carolin and Peter Kiernan will produce through their Free Association banner.



Jay Polidoro and Lexi Barta will oversee for Universal. Will Allegra will oversee for Lord Miller, and Michael Parets for Free Association.



The movie will be the latest project developed under Universal's reimagined monster movie universe, which has become a priority for the studio following the success of The Invisible Man. Filmmakers James Wan, Dexter Fletcher and Elizabeth Banks all have monster movies in the works.



Tatum, repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson, is currently in production on his directorial debut, Dog, which he is co-directing with Carolin and starring.