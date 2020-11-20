DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Untitled 5th Predator movie in development

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Untitled 5th Predator movie in development

   
Old 11-20-20, 04:52 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 61,814
Received 455 Likes on 340 Posts
Untitled 5th Predator movie in development
https://deadline.com/2020/11/predato...os-1234619728/


EXCLUSIVE; 20th Century Studios has engaged 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg to direct the fifth installment in the Predator series. The script is being written by Patrick Aison, whose producer-writer credits include the series Kingdom, Jack Ryan and Treadstone.

They are keeping the plot line under wraps for the moment, but Im told it wont swing back to the developments in the most recent film. Fox made its last entry in the 2018 thriller The Predator. That film was directed by Shane Black, who was one of the original castmembers in the 1987 film that kicked off the series and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger. Black played one of the team of commandos who winds up being tracked and killed in gory fashion by the extraterrestrial hunter.

Trachtenberg is repped by ICM Partners and Grandview; Aison is ICM Partners and Circle of Confusion.



DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-20-20, 04:54 PM
  #2  
TGM
DVD Talk Legend
 
TGM's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Massachusetts
Posts: 16,028
Received 45 Likes on 34 Posts
Re: Untitled 5th Predator movie in development
I hear it's just going to be called 'Biden".
TGM is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Deadpool 3 - News, rumors, etc.

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.