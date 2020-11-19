DVD Talk Forum

Small Axe (D: Steve McQueen) -- Amazon anthology film series

Small Axe (D: Steve McQueen) -- Amazon anthology film series

   
Small Axe (D: Steve McQueen) -- Amazon anthology film series




Small Axe is a collection of five original films by Steve McQueen set from the late 1960s to the mid 1980s that tell personal stories from London's West Indian community, whose lives have been shaped by their own force of will despite rampant racism and discrimination. New film every Friday from Nov 20-Dec18.

11/20/20 (Fr.) (#101) Mangrove
11/27/20 (Fr.) (#102) Lovers Rock
12/4/20 (Fr.) (#103) Education
12/11/20 (Fr.) (#104) Alex Wheatle
12/18/20 (Fr.) (#105) Red, White and Blue
Since they are calling these films, I'll put in Movie Talk.

Reviews for the ones that have had festival premieres have been stellar.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/tv/small_axe
