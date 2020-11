Favorite scene in any Star Wars Universe movie?

I always thought Han using lightsaber to sever the Tauntan and put Luke in it in Empire Strikes Back was one of the coolest things as Iíve seen in these movies over the past. Itís the only time, to my knowledge, a lightsaber was used by a non-Jedi. And Han, someone who mocks that stuff, used the weapon of a Jedi. Always got a kick out of that.