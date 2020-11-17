Favorite scene in any Star Wars Universe movie?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Favorite scene in any Star Wars Universe movie?
I always thought Han using lightsaber to sever the Tauntan and put Luke in it in Empire Strikes Back was one of the coolest things as Ive seen in these movies over the past. Its the only time, to my knowledge, a lightsaber was used by a non-Jedi. And Han, someone who mocks that stuff, used the weapon of a Jedi. Always got a kick out of that.
#2
Re: Favorite scene in any Star Wars Universe movie?
spoiler alert -- Finn uses a lightsaber in The Force Awakens
Mine is probably any speeder bike scenes. Love that vehicle.
Mine is probably any speeder bike scenes. Love that vehicle.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off