Favorite scene in any Star Wars Universe movie?

I always thought Han using lightsaber to sever the Tauntan and put Luke in it in Empire Strikes Back was one of the coolest things as Ive seen in these movies over the past. Its the only time, to my knowledge, a lightsaber was used by a non-Jedi. And Han, someone who mocks that stuff, used the weapon of a Jedi. Always got a kick out of that.

