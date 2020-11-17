DVD Talk Forum

Favorite scene in any Star Wars Universe movie?

Old 11-17-20, 06:42 PM
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 41,336
Received 149 Likes on 131 Posts
Favorite scene in any Star Wars Universe movie?
I always thought Han using lightsaber to sever the Tauntan and put Luke in it in Empire Strikes Back was one of the coolest things as Ive seen in these movies over the past. Its the only time, to my knowledge, a lightsaber was used by a non-Jedi. And Han, someone who mocks that stuff, used the weapon of a Jedi. Always got a kick out of that.
Old 11-17-20, 06:45 PM
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 3,600
Received 49 Likes on 39 Posts
Re: Favorite scene in any Star Wars Universe movie?
spoiler alert -- Finn uses a lightsaber in The Force Awakens

Mine is probably any speeder bike scenes. Love that vehicle.
