Dreamland (2020) S: Margot Robbie, Finn Cole
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,144
Likes: 0
Received 496 Likes on 347 Posts
Dreamland (2020) S: Margot Robbie, Finn Cole
Academy Award® nominee Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) is fantastic (Indiewire) in this dazzling (Hollywood Reporter) love story set amidst Americas struggle during the Great Depression. Eugene Evans (Finn Cole, Peaky Blinders) dreams of escaping his small Texas town when he discovers a wounded, fugitive bank robber Allison Wells (Robbie) hiding closer than he could ever imagine. Torn between claiming the bounty for her capture and his growing attraction to the seductive criminal, nothing is as it seems, and Eugene must make a decision that will forever affect the lives of everyone hes ever loved. Travis Fimmel (Warcraft), Kerry Condon (Avengers: Infinity War) and Lola Kirke (American Made) also star in this beautifully shot coming-of-age story (Indiewire).
Featuring: Margot Robbie, Finn Cole, Garrett Hedlund, Travis Fimmel, Kerry Condon, Darby Camp, Lola Kirke
Featuring: Margot Robbie, Finn Cole, Garrett Hedlund, Travis Fimmel, Kerry Condon, Darby Camp, Lola Kirke
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off