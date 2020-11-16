The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon (D: Lynne Ramsay) - based on the Stephen King novel

Quote:

Scottish filmmaker Lynne Ramsay has been tapped to direct The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon, the film adaptation to the 1999 psychological horror novel by Stephen King, which is set up at Village Roadshow Pictures.



Ramsay, who wrote and directed the Joaquin Phoenix-starring drama, You Were Never Really Here, also penned the screenplay for The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon with Christy Hall.



The story centers on 12-year-old Trisha McFarland who strays from the path while she and her recently divorced mother and brother take a hike along a branch of the Appalachian Trail. Lost for days, wandering farther and farther astray, Trisha has only her portable radio for comfort. A huge fan of Tom Gordon, a Boston Red Sox relief pitcher, she listens to baseball games and fantasizes that her hero will save her. Nature isnt her only adversary, though  something dangerous may be tracking Trisha through the dark woods.



Production is slated to commence next year.



Producers are Christine Romero of Sanibel Films, Ryan Silbert of Origin Story, Jon Berg of Stampede Ventures, and Roy Lee of Vertigo. Andrew Childs will serve as executive producer with Village Roadshow Pictures EVP of Content Jillian Apfelbaum overseeing production.



Ramsay, whose 2011 Tilda Swinton-led drama We Need to Talk About Kevin earned her a British Independent Film Award for Best Director, is repped by 42 and Ziffren Brittenham.