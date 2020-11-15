All My Life (2020) - S: Jessica Rothe, Harry Shum Jr.
Based on the powerful true love story that inspired an entire nation, All My Life follows the journey of an engaged couple who make the difficult decision to accelerate their wedding in the wake of a devastating discovery. Jennifer Carter (Jessica Rothe, the Happy Death Day films) and Solomon Chau (Harry Shum Jr, Crazy Rich Asians) are a sweet, fun-loving, newly engaged couple whose whole life seems ahead of them. But when Sol is diagnosed with terminal liver cancer in December, their plans for a summer wedding become impossible. In a race against time, Jenn and Sols friends and family launch an online fundraiser to help the couple create their dream wedding in just two weeks. In the process, they unleash an outpouring of generosity and attention from people around the world who want to celebrate the power of love with them. Through it all, Jenn and Sols commitment to each other only deepens, becoming a heartwarming reminder that the strength of true love knows no limits.
All My Life is directed by Marc Meyers (My Friend Dahmer, Human Capital) from an original screenplay by Todd Rosenberg. The film is produced by Todd Garner and Sean Robins, producers of Tag and Playing with Fire, for Broken Road Productions, and is executive produced by Robin Mulcahy Fisichella and Gina Matthews.
I saw this trailer before seeing Freaky on Friday.
This looks very Nicholas Sparks like. I have a guilty pleasure for these kinds of movies.
This movie is however based on a very tragic true story of Soloman Chau and Jennifer Carter.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/ne...e-story-991366
He died 5 years ago at age 26 from liver cancer. He died 4 months after his wedding.
This comes out December 4th. If theatres are still open in my area, I'll try to see it.
