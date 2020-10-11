Happiest Season (2020, D: C. DuVall) S: Stewart, Davis, Levy, Brie, Plaza
Happiest Season (2020, D: C. DuVall) S: Stewart, Davis, Levy, Brie, Plaza
This holiday, everyones secrets are coming out. Happiest Season premieres November 25, only on Hulu.
ABOUT HAPPIEST SEASON
Meeting your girlfriends family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her familys annual Christmas dinner until you realize that they dont even know shes gay is even harder. When Abby (Kristen Stewart) learns that Harper (Mackenzie Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew. Happiest Season is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your familys acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.
