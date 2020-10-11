DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Happiest Season (2020, D: C. DuVall) S: Stewart, Davis, Levy, Brie, Plaza

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Happiest Season (2020, D: C. DuVall) S: Stewart, Davis, Levy, Brie, Plaza

   
Old 11-10-20, 06:37 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,071
Likes: 0
Received 477 Likes on 331 Posts
Happiest Season (2020, D: C. DuVall) S: Stewart, Davis, Levy, Brie, Plaza


This holiday, everyones secrets are coming out. Happiest Season premieres November 25, only on Hulu.

ABOUT HAPPIEST SEASON
Meeting your girlfriends family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her familys annual Christmas dinner  until you realize that they dont even know shes gay  is even harder. When Abby (Kristen Stewart) learns that Harper (Mackenzie Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew. Happiest Season is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your familys acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8522006
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Stephen King's Doctor Sleep (2019, D: Flanagan) S: McGregor, Ferguson

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.