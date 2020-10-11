Happiest Season (2020, D: C. DuVall) S: Stewart, Davis, Levy, Brie, Plaza

Quote:

This holiday, everyones secrets are coming out. Happiest Season premieres November 25, only on Hulu.



ABOUT HAPPIEST SEASON

Meeting your girlfriends family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her familys annual Christmas dinner  until you realize that they dont even know shes gay  is even harder. When Abby (Kristen Stewart) learns that Harper (Mackenzie Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew. Happiest Season is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your familys acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.