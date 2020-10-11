Breach (2020) -- S: Bruce Willis, Thomas Jane, Rachel Nichols
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 61,651
Received 445 Likes on 333 Posts
Breach (2020) -- S: Bruce Willis, Thomas Jane, Rachel Nichols
Bruce Willis stars in the action-packed, Sci-fi thriller. Fleeing a devastating plague on Earth, an interstellar ark comes under attack from a new threat; a shape-shifting alien force intent on slaughtering what is left of humanity.
Comes out December 18th in limited theatres, digital and on demand.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off