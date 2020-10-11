DVD Talk Forum

Breach (2020) -- S: Bruce Willis, Thomas Jane, Rachel Nichols

Breach (2020) -- S: Bruce Willis, Thomas Jane, Rachel Nichols

   
Breach (2020) -- S: Bruce Willis, Thomas Jane, Rachel Nichols







Bruce Willis stars in the action-packed, Sci-fi thriller. Fleeing a devastating plague on Earth, an interstellar ark comes under attack from a new threat; a shape-shifting alien force intent on slaughtering what is left of humanity.



Comes out December 18th in limited theatres, digital and on demand.




