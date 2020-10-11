Jungleland (2020, D: Max Winkler) S: Charlie Hunnam, Jack O'Connell, Jonathon Majors
Jungleland (2020, D: Max Winkler) S: Charlie Hunnam, Jack O'Connell, Jonathon Majors
Premiering at Home November 10
Stan (Charlie Hunnam) and Lion (Jack OConnell) are two brothers struggling to stay relevant in the underground world of bare-knuckle boxing. When Stan fails to pay back a dangerous crime boss (Jonathon Majors), theyre forced to deliver an unexpected traveler as they journey across the country for a high-stakes fighting tournament. While Stan trains Lion for the fight of his life, a series of events threaten to tear the brothers apart but their love for one another and belief in a better life keep them going in this gripping drama that proves family pulls no punches.
Featuring: Charlie Hunnam, Jack O'Connell, Jessica Barden, Jonathan Majors, John Cullum
Director: Max Winkler
Writers: Theodore Bressman, David Branson Smith, Max Winkler
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/jungleland
