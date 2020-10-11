DVD Talk Forum

Jungleland (2020, D: Max Winkler) S: Charlie Hunnam, Jack O'Connell, Jonathon Majors

Jungleland (2020, D: Max Winkler) S: Charlie Hunnam, Jack O'Connell, Jonathon Majors

   
Jungleland (2020, D: Max Winkler) S: Charlie Hunnam, Jack O'Connell, Jonathon Majors




Premiering at Home November 10

Stan (Charlie Hunnam) and Lion (Jack OConnell) are two brothers struggling to stay relevant in the underground world of bare-knuckle boxing. When Stan fails to pay back a dangerous crime boss (Jonathon Majors), theyre forced to deliver an unexpected traveler as they journey across the country for a high-stakes fighting tournament. While Stan trains Lion for the fight of his life, a series of events threaten to tear the brothers apart but their love for one another and belief in a better life keep them going in this gripping drama that proves family pulls no punches.

Featuring: Charlie Hunnam, Jack O'Connell, Jessica Barden, Jonathan Majors, John Cullum

Director: Max Winkler

Writers: Theodore Bressman, David Branson Smith, Max Winkler
