Untitled A Quiet Place Film (2022, W/D: Jeff Nichols)

   
Old 11-09-20, 02:35 PM
Untitled A Quiet Place Film (2022, W/D: Jeff Nichols)
EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures is broadening its A Quiet Place franchise. The studio has set Jeff Nichols to write and direct the third film, which is based on an original idea by John Kraskinski. Studio has set a 2022 release date. Krasinski co-wrote and directed the original, and wrote and directed the sequel, which was pushed from its March 20 release date by the COVID lockdown, with Paramount slating for an April 23, 2021 release.

They are keeping the details of the plot under wraps, but I would not be surprised if this was not a straight sequel, but rather broadened the world that the original introduced, plopping viewers in a post-apocalyptic world where survivors are struggling to stay alive by being quiet, as monsters with ultra sensitive hearing hunt them. The movie progressed so quickly you barely had time to ask how the world got that way, and whether the creatures might be defeated. So theres plenty of room creatively to stretch this out.
https://deadline.com/2020/11/a-quite...hYfllTn8twU4Nw
Old 11-09-20, 03:17 PM
Re: Untitled A Quiet Place Film (2022, W/D: Jeff Nichols)
The double negative in that article is confusing, is it expected to be a direct sequel or expand the universe?

Nichols is a good choice to expand the universe. Im more excited to see him at the helm than I am at a new QP movie.
Old 11-09-20, 03:34 PM
Re: Untitled A Quiet Place Film (2022, W/D: Jeff Nichols)
Expand the universe...it seems.
