Renting an AMC Theater

I did a search but didn't see this posted.
AMC is doing a deal where you can rent a theater for up to 20 people. Starting at $99 but it goes up depending on the movie and the showtime.
My wife, son and I actually did this last Friday. Rented the whole theater to see "Tenet" for $150 total. Plus we got concessions. We could have split the costs with friends and turned it into an evening, but I didn't want to deal with trying to organize something. We decided to just splurge and have a little bit of normalcy.
It was fantastic. At one point my wife had to go to the bathroom so we just filled her in on what she missed when she got back at full voice, no whispering required.
Anyway, we might do it again with a group at some point but it was definitely worth it and no more expensive than a fancy night out to dinner. I'd definitely recommend doing it at least once.
