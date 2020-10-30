View Poll Results: Are you going to watch a horror movie on Halloween (2020)?
Yes
100.00%
No
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
What are you watching on Halloween (2020)?
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 23,162
Received 235 Likes on 171 Posts
Re: What are you watching on Halloween (2020)?
Not sure yet. Local cinema is doing a secret sneak preview of an upcoming horror flick.
