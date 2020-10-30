Songbird -- S: KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Bradley Whitford, Alexandra Daddario -- COVID-23 virus thriller
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 61,503
Received 435 Likes on 326 Posts
Songbird -- S: KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Bradley Whitford, Alexandra Daddario -- COVID-23 virus thriller
Four years into quarantine the virus has changed and so have we... In the terrifying thriller SONGBIRD, the COVID-23 virus has mutated and the world is in its fourth year of lockdown. Infected Americans are ripped from their homes and forced into quarantine camps known as Q-Zones, from which there is no escape, as a few brave souls fight back against the forces of oppression. Amid this dystopian landscape, a fearless courier, Nico (KJ Apa), who’s immune to the deadly pathogen, finds hope and love with Sara (Sofia Carson), though her lockdown prohibits them from physical contact. When Sara is believed to have become infected, Nico races desperately across the barren streets of Los Angeles in search of the only thing that can save her from imprisonment ... or worse. The first feature film to be made during COVID-19 in Los Angeles, and about the pandemic itself, SONGBIRD also stars Bradley Whitford and Demi Moore as a wealthy couple who may hold the key to Nico’s mission; Alexandra Daddario as a singer enmeshed in a messy and forbidden affair; Paul Walter Hauser as a disabled veteran whose best friend – a drone named Max – is his eyes and ears to a world that has left him behind; Craig Robinson as Nico’s boss; and Peter Stormare as the corrupt head of the city’s “sanitation” department, which seizes those infected and transports them to the Q-Zone. Genre:
Sci-Fi Thriller Cast: KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Alexandra Daddario, with Paul Walter Hauser and Demi Moore
Writers: Adam Mason & Simon Boyes Director: Adam Mason
Producers: Michael Bay, Marcei A. Brown, Jason Clark, Jeanette Volturno, Adam Goodman, Andrew Sugerman, Eben Davidson
Release: Coming Soon
No release date yet. This was shot during the pandemic.
Too soon for a feature film about a COVID virus that wipes out humanity and leaves people in isolation?
Last edited by DJariya; 10-30-20 at 04:36 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off