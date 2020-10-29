Insidious 5 (D: Patrick Wilson)
Insidious 5 (D: Patrick Wilson)
Patrick Wilson is stepping behind the camera for the first time to direct the next Insidious sequel.
A fifth film in the supernatural horror franchise is currently in the works, though a release date has not been set. The story picks up a decade after the events of 2018s Insidious: The Last Key and sees the Lamberts son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) heading to college. Scott Teems wrote the script based on a story by franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell. Wilson, who has starred in all four films in the series, will also appear in the upcoming installment.
Im honored and thrilled to be at the helm of the next Insidious installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices, Wilson said in a statement. Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into the further we go
Wow, that's shocking and quite cool! I'm in!
